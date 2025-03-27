HYDRA chief inspects lake devpt, beautification works

Hyderabad: To enhance urban water conservation and environmental sustainability, HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath conducted an inspection of ongoing lake development projects. The visit aimed to assess progress on renovation and beautification efforts to improve city’s water bodies.

During the visit, Ranganath examined the ongoing development works at the Lime Pond near Tammidikunta, Nanakramguda Lake in Madhapur and in Borabanda. These water bodies are crucial for groundwater recharge and ecological balance in the region. The Commissioner emphasised the importance of completing dredging activities at these sites with urgency and efficiency. Highlighting the significance of water conservation, Ranganath directed officials to ensure that dredging operations in the two tanks be completed on a war footing. He stressed that no delays should occur, as these water bodies play a vital role in urban flood management and local biodiversity.

Apart from restoration efforts, the Commissioner also evaluated possibilities for beautification and increased greenery around the ponds. The plan includes planting native trees, developing walking tracks, and enhancing the aesthetic appeal of these water bodies to create recreational spaces for the community.

The Commissioner inspected the situation at the field level following complaints that construction was underway within the Kotha Kunta FTL area. He said that MLA Anirudh Reddy also complained to HYDRA regarding the same matter. The Commissioner spoke to Vamsi Ram Builders and ordered them to remove the soil from the pond within the next couple of days and warned of strict action.

Ranganath said that a joint inspection should be conducted to determine the extent of the pond’s FTL. On this occasion, Vamsiram Builders assured the Commissioner that the debris dumped into the lake would be removed.