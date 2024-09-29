HYDRA chief pledges protection of public properties

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets onitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath emphasised that HYDRAA’s primary responsibility is protecting public assets. Speaking at a press conference in the Secretariat, Ranganath clarified the current situation by discussing recent demolitions and the notices issued to illegal constructions along the Musi River. He stressed that safeguarding public properties is everyone’s duty, and HYDRAA has taken responsibility for protecting the city’s lakes and stormwater channels.

Ranganath expressed concern over misinformation being spread on social media, which he believes is instilling unnecessary fear among the public regarding HYDRAA’s activities. He pointed out that government land, particularly in areas like Ameennpur, has been illegally occupied, with unauthorised structures being erected. HYDRAA has been working for the past two months to demolish these illegal constructions, none of which have official construction permits.

The commissioner also highlighted that influential individuals are misusing political power to construct unauthorised buildings on improper survey numbers. He emphasised that HYDRAA aims to provide a sense of security for the public by ensuring the protection of lakes, nalas, and other public assets for future generations. He added that HYDRAA’s role also includes managing natural disasters and protecting public and government properties.

In a recent operation, HYDRAA demolished a convention centre owned by film actor Nagarjuna. However, Ranganath larified that nearby huts belonging to the poor were left untouched, and buildings occupied by residents were not demolished. He also addressed claims regarding a hospital in Aminpur that was demolished; the structure was rebuilt illegally, and HYDRAA took action again. Importantly, Ranganath stated that no patients were inside the building during the demolition, despite misleading information being spread on social media.

He added that, despite prior notices, some individuals were unwilling to vacate their buildings, forcing HYDRAA to proceed with demolitions only after allowing ample time. Recently, HYDRAA demolished illegal constructions around Nallacheruvu Lake in Kukatpally. Ranganath stated that it is typically influential people who are responsible for illegal constructions, not the economically weaker sections.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launched HYDRAA specifically to protect government assets, and the authority has been operating effectively for the last two months. Ranganath also dismissed false claims regarding suicides linked to HYDRAA’s actions, describing these rumours as a smear campaign.