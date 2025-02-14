Live
HYDRA demolishes Prakruti Resorts, cracks down on illegal hoardings
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response, Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) on Thursday has razed down the Prakruti Resorts and Prakruti Convention at Komati Kunta, Devaryamjal village in Thumkunta Municipality under Medchal-Malkajgiri district.
The demolition was conducted following multiple complaints from locals to HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath about construction in Komatikunta’s Full Tank Level (FTL) area.
Earlier in a day, HYDRA has removed as many as 53 illegal unauthorised advertising hoardings across the city. According to HYDRA, these advertising hoardings were erected without permission.
Advertisements by various agencies including Prakash Arts Pvt Ltd, Lead Space, UNI ADs and minor ad agencies such as PVS Ads, IKAR Ads, Ispace Advertisement, Surbahi Advertisement, UK Ads, B&M Ads, Sainath Ads, Foresite, I Catch were removed. These illegal hoardings were removed in Shamshabad, Kothwalguda, Narsingi, Thondapally, Tellapur and Gollapally road areas.