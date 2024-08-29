  • Menu
HYDRA serves notices to MLRITM, IARE

HYDRA serves notices to MLRITM, IARE
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRA) has served notices to Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology and...

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRA) has served notices to Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology and Management (MLRITM) and Institute of Aeronautical Engineering (IARE) colleges in Dundigal for allegedly constructing the college buildings within the buffer zone of the Chinna Damera Cheruvu. The college was owned by BRS MLA from Malkajigiri M Shashidhar Reddy and family. HYDRA has asked the college management to submit an explanation within 15 days.

The college management has also been asked to make alternative arrangements to run the colleges or face action which would be initiated soon. The officials have already inspected the college premises and the municipal authorities demolished some of the buildings constructed at the buffer zone of the Chinna Damera Cheruvu in the past.

