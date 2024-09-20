HYDRA to demolish illegal structures at Hussain Sagar Lake

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA), after a gap, has now geared up to eliminate illegal encroachments and construction activities into the Full Tank Level (FTL) and its designated buffer zones of the lakes and water bodies.

The demolition activities were temporarily halted over the past two weeks due to inclement weather and festive celebrations. According to sources, HYDRA is now preparing to resume their efforts and will be focusing on structures that were built on the FTL and buffer zone of the iconic Hussain Sagar. It has been observed that ever since HYDRA demolitions started, social organisations, activists, and political leaders urged the HYDRA and the government to take action against various structures, like Jalavihar amusement park and Thrill City located at Necklace road, that were built by encroaching on Hussain Sagar’s land.

Recently, CPI’s National leader and former MP, Aziz Pasha, submitted a representation to HYDRA against Jalavihar and requested to demolish it. The leaders alleged that it is an illegal encroachment that was constructed on 12.5 acres, which comes under the FTL and buffer zone of Hussain Sagar. He insisted that it is constructed in violation of environmental rules and court orders.