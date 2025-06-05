Live
HYDRAA Demolishes Illegal Buildings in Chinnari Kunta to Prevent Flooding
HYDRAA demolishes three illegal buildings in Alwal’s Chinnari Kunta FTL zone after complaints of flooding due to blocked rainwater flow.
In a decisive effort to protect water bodies and prevent flooding, the Hyderabad District Revenue and Agricultural Authority (HYDRAA) demolished three unauthorized buildings constructed in the Full Tank Level (FTL) zone of Chinnari Kunta in Alwal on Thursday.
Local residents had raised concerns that these constructions were obstructing the natural flow of rainwater into the lake during monsoon rains. According to the complaints filed with HYDRAA, the illegal buildings were blocking rainwater runoff from nearby areas, leading to regular waterlogging and inundation in surrounding colonies.
After receiving the complaints, HYDRAA conducted a thorough field inspection and confirmed that the structures were built within the protected FTL limits. It also said that it violates environmental and urban planning norms. With support from local police to maintain order, HYDRAA officials carried out the demolition operation on Thursday.
The authorities emphasized their ongoing commitment to safeguarding Hyderabad’s water bodies and warned against future illegal encroachments on protected areas. HYDRAA also urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any similar violations to help preserve local ecosystems and prevent urban flooding.
Residents of Alwal welcomed the much-needed demolition work and their neighborhoods from seasonal floods.