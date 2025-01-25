HYDRAA Demolishes Illegal Wall in Divyanagar Layout

The demolition of an illegal compound wall surrounding Divyanagar Layout in Pocharam municipality, Ranga Reddy district, was carried out on Saturday by HYDRAA. The wall, allegedly built by Nalla Malla Reddy, had blocked access to several nearby colonies and residential areas.

The action followed complaints from plot owners, who said the wall and gates installed by Reddy prevented people from entering the layout. HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath had personally inspected the site on January 8 after receiving the complaints.

Residents from surrounding colonies claimed the wall blocked important roads, causing inconvenience. Many said the closure made it difficult to sell their plots, as access was restricted. Complaints were also made about development charges for infrastructure, such as sewage systems and roads, that were not delivered. Instead, the compound wall and gates were built, limiting entry for plot owners. Some residents reported being forced to seek permission to enter and show their plots, with entry being recorded and final approval granted by Reddy. Allegations of intimidation were also raised.

After investigating, Commissioner Ranganath confirmed that no permissions were given for the wall’s construction, leading to the demolition order. On Saturday, officials began demolishing the illegal wall, opening up access to the area.

The Divyanagar Layout, covering 200 acres in Survey No. 66 of Pocharam Municipality, has around 2,218 plots, with 30 percent reportedly owned by Nalla Malla Reddy. Residents and plot owners expressed relief after the demolition, as it restored access to the area.