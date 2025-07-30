HYDRAA Strikes Again…! Clears encroachments in Musi riverbed, Moosapet

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad River and Lake Development Authority (HYDRAA) team today took decisive action against illegal encroachments along the banks of the Musi River, specifically from Chaderghat Bridge to Osmania Hospital, removing all unauthorised structures.

According to HYDRAA, encroachers had illegally occupied land on the riverbanks and constructed sheds by dumping soil. These areas were subsequently being rented out for various commercial purposes, particularly for parking cars, buses, and lorries. HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath stated that a total of 9.62 acres of land had been illegally occupied. This included 3.10 acres encroached by Tikaram Singh, who was running an illegal business by constructing sheds; 1.30 acres occupied by Poonam Chand Yadav; and 5.22 acres encroached by Jaya Krishna.

Investigations revealed that all these individuals had encroached upon and constructed sheds on the riverbanks, which they were then renting out. Residents had filed complaints regarding these activities, which also included anti-social behaviour, illegal nurseries, and commercial use of the encroached space for parking. Following these complaints, HYDRAA took swift action, demolishing all illegally constructed sheds and reclaiming the land, returning it to government control.

Similarly, HYDRAA also cleared illegal encroachments from 2,000 square yards of park land in Anjaneya Nagar Colony, Moosapet. This land had been officially designated as a park in the layout approved by the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA).

According to HYDRAA, a local resident, Yasin, was unlawfully using the park land for commercial activities, including storing tent materials, operating sound systems, and repairing generators. Furthermore, he was running a tent supply shop on one side of the road and had extended his business operations onto the designated park area directly opposite the shop.

Ranganath confirmed that the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) had previously sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for the development of the park, including laying the foundation stone for fencing around it. However, Yasin and his associates allegedly obstructed this development work. In response, local residents lodged complaints with both GHMC and the local police. Following these complaints, received via HYDRAA Prajavani, the HYDRAA team conducted a thorough investigation and initiated action to clear all illegal encroachments from the site. Fencing work around the park land was also launched immediately to prevent further illegal occupation.