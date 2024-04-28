I understand struggles faced by people: Waliullah

Hyderabad: Hyderabad DCC President and Congress candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency Mohammed Waliullah Sameer called on the people of Hyderabad to vote thoughtfully in the upcoming general elections. He emphasized that the city’s long-standing neglect had resulted in numerous unresolved issues that required representation by a committed candidate.

During a press conference at the Hyderabad Congress Central Election Office at Chaderghat on Saturday, Sameer outlined the major problems affecting Hyderabad, including unemployment, education, lack of civic amenities, discrimination against residents of the Old City, high crime rates, housing shortages, public health issues, police harassment, and rising debts and interest rates. He urged the electorate to consider these pressing matters when casting their votes and not to be swayed by emotional or communal influences.

Sameer pointed out that he had deep roots in the Old City of Hyderabad and understood the struggles faced by its residents. Having worked in the Hyderabad constituency since 2018, first as Congress Minorities Department Chairman and later as Hyderabad DCC President, he believed he was well-positioned to address the city’s challenges.

We discuss these problems and find solutions? Or should we indulge in the Hindu-Muslim debate? Muslims, Hindus, and all other communities living in the Hyderabad constituency are facing these problems. The general election is the best time to raise and discuss these public issues. We should put an end to communal politics where voters are emotionally blackmailed for voting,” Sameer said.