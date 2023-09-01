ICAR team reviews horticulture crop sat VRS, Rajendranagar

Rangareddy: A team of officials from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) recently visited the vegetable research station (VRS), Rajendranagar and reviewed the ongoing trails of horticulture crops being propagated in the institution.

A team comprising Assistant Director-General (horticulture) Dr. Sudhakar Pandey, directors from the Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI) Dr Byju, and Dr. Sheshu Madhav, besides director, Directorate of Onion and Garlic Research (DOGR) Dr. Vijay Mahajan visited VRS last week.

The ICAR directors were accompanied by director of research, Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University Dr. A. Bhagwan, zonal head, south Telangana climatic region Dr. T. Suresh Kumar, principal scientist (Ento) and head, VRS Dr. D. Anitha Kumari and scientists Dr. P. Preetham Goud, Dr. V Suresh, Krishnaveni of VRS.

The directors of ICAR reviewed and made suggestions regarding ongoing trails of the All-India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on vegetables, tuber crops besides the All-India Network Research Project on Onion and Garlic (AINRPOG) trails and other experiments.

After Dr. Anitha Kumari requested the director to enhance the budget under contingencies in AICRP (veg) and AICRP (tubers), he suggested to write a letter for taking up SCSP programmes under AICRP (veg) at VRS.

They suggested sending success stories about vegetable crops in the State to respective directors of the scheme and projects