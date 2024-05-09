If 25 cr out of BPL, why give free grains to poor, asks VH

Hyderabad: Challenging the claims of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the under NDA government some 25 crore people were pulled out from BPL (below poverty line), former MP V Hanumantha Rao wondered if this was the case, why does the ruling BJP still continue with the PDS and distributing free grains to poor.

Speaking to media persons, Rao felt that the set narrative of BJP which tried to nail the Congress was falling apart. “There are no considerable achievements by the BJP government during its decade-long rule. They have done nothing for the poor, but for Adani and Ambani whose wealth has grown manifold under his patronage,” he said.

While emphasising that the BJP social media was indulging in spreading fake news, the former PCC president urged voters to not fall prey to this propaganda and vote for the Congress party for safeguarding the Constitution and reservations.