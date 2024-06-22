IIRM Hyderabad students emerge champions in Risk Management Challenge

Hyderabad: Students of the Institute of Insurance and Risk Management (IIRM), which is jointly promoted by the government of Telangana and IRDAI, have emerged champions in the Risk Management Challenge sponsored by Spencer and RIMS USA at the Risk World conference held in San Diego, USA recently.

With 38 contestants from nine countries including China participating in the competition, IIRM students have outshined all to be the champions.

IIRM is the first institute from the State of Telangana and the country to win this challenge. “IIRM is the only institute dedicated to risk management education. Our students have put good efforts under the mentorship of faculty Dr Roop Kumar and proved to the world that they are no less than anyone,” said Atanu K Das, director, IIRM.