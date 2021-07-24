IISER Prof appointed as Hyderabad Central University Vice-Chancellor

Hyderabad: Prof Basuthkar J Rao, Professor of Biology at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Tirupati (IISER, Tirupati) has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of the prestigious Central University of Hyderabad. Orders to this effect have been issued by the Ministry of Education, Govt of India on Friday. Prof B J Rao, who was working in Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai joined IISER, Tirupati as Professor and Chair of Biology department in April 2018 and acting as Dean Faculty.

He was instrumental in setting up the state-of-the-art Covid Testing Centre in the Institute to support the efforts of the Government of Andhra Pradesh in tackling the pandemic. This testing facility has analysed

more than 45,000 samples to date. He also after the onset of Covid in April last year taught a new course in pandemics, which attracted a large number of students across disciplines.

Prof BJ Rao is a fellow of all the three Academies of Science in India and Chief Editor of J Biosciences of Indian Academy of Sciences, Bengaluru. His interdisciplinary knowledge and interest in chemistry, physics, maths, earth/climate and social sciences motivated young faculty in other disciplines as well. Prof Rao as a member of the Board of Governors and the Building and Works Committee, made significant contributions to the development of this nascent institution IISER and also taken keen interest in interacting and motivating high school students working with Agastya

Foundation at Kuppam. Prof B J Rao felicitated with a memento by Prof K N Ganesh and Dr C P Mohan Kumar, the Director and the Registrar, IISER respectively in the presence of the Chairs of the disciplines and the Assistant Registrar Inderpreet Singh Kohli on Friday.