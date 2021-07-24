IIT-H, Pharm CADD sign pact for co-development of new drugs

Hyderabad: Pharm CADD, AI and Physics/Quantum-based drug discovery company and the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH) have joined hands to develop new drugs and to advance the platform technology, pharmulatorTM.

An IITH communique on Friday said that PharmCADD has founded a local corporation in India last month. It is intensively hiring competent Indian researchers. Under the new memorandum of understanding (MOU) reached between the two, the IIT-H will provide PharmCADD with key members to conduct academic research in the field of AI, MD simulation and quantum calculation for new drug development. PharmCADD and IIT Hyderabad also agreed to promote collaboration by jointly participating in global Research and Development projects. It may be mentioned here that India holds the world's third-largest AI capability, publishing 80,000 papers in the field of AI over the past five years.

On reaching the MoU, PharmCADD, CEO, Taehyung Kwon, said, "PharmCADD has designed and optimized the mRNA sequence for developing COVID 19 mRNA vaccine and the mRNA vaccine candidate has been recently applied for IND (Investigational New Drug) to begin clinical trial 1/2a study in KOREA. Based on this experience, we have expanded a vaccine developing platform and enhancing the platform technology with the aid of IITH's resources."