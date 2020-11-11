IIT Hyderabad startup wins award for clean air tech

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, students' startup IBRUM Technologies, co-developed by Priyabrata Rautray (PhD scholar, Department of Design, IIT Hyderabad) and Nibedit Dey (former CfHE fellow, IIT Hyderabad), has won the best ten start-up awards (product category) at 28th Annual HYSEA (Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association) Awards for Swatchh Air. They were guided and supported by Prof Deepak John Mathew, Head of the Department, Department of Design, IIT-H.

Swatchh Air is a low-cost air stabilisation system that reduces the overall viral load in the air. The solution is a UVGI (Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation) and negative ionisation-based system to sterilise rooms with the possible presence of harmful pathogens like Covid-19. It not only won the Best Ten Start-up Award but has also received 1-year associate membership of TiE Hyderabad along with mentoring.

Highlighting the importance of such startup with high impact on the society and environment, Prof BS Murty, Director, IIT-Hyderabad, said, "We are all proud of the team and we wish them to bring out many more innovative products in the years to come."

The product was conceptualised under the BUILD (Bold and Unique Ideas Leading to Development) project scheme initiated by Director, IIT Hyderabad, to support the start-up's spirit and entrepreneurship among the students. It is based on founder's previous award-winning publication on "Design and development of a cost-efficient Air Sterilization System."

A working prototype has been deployed at IIT Hyderabad. There are two variants of the product, one is for air sterilisation and another for surface sterilisation. Air sterilization can be done in infected places, isolation wards, quarantine centers, and prevent further transmission. Its applications include places like Hospitals & Clinics, Operation Theaters, Patient Care, Special Wards and Isolation Wards, Quarantine Centres, Home - Personal Use and Small Offices.

IBRUM Technologies is now looking at mass production of the product to serve many more. With the support of potential investors to the entity in the coming future, the team is looking at the production of 1000 units per month which will cost around Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 15,000 per unit.

The team is also looking at making this product to occupy optimum space by converting it into useful interiors like side lamps and book shelves.

Speaking about this recognition, Priyabrata Rautray credited this achievement to the Director, Dean Students and other faculties of the IIT Hyderabad who were involved in BUILD Project for selecting Swatchh Air and giving financial support to make the prototypes. The first prototype was developed & deployed at IIT Hyderabad.















