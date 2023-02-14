IIT Roorkee students interact with top MAUD official Arvind Kumar

Hyderabad: A group of students pursuing Masters in Urban and Rural Planning (MURP) from IIT Roorkee, Uttarakhand, called on Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar to know the infrastructure development in the state and its outcomes.

The team, led by their Associate Professor, Arindam Biswas, was in the city for their Metropolitan Planning Studio. In an interaction with the students, the Special Chief Secretary gave details of major development and policy interventions taken up by the MAUD department in the state. He spoke about the projects in infrastructure development, housing, sanitation, transportation, etc, and gave details of development outcomes achieved, and those that were expected to be delivered in the future.

Urban planners from the National Institute of Urban Management were also in attendance and shared inputs about the projects taken up by NIUM. Further, the Special Chief Secretary advised the students to interact with other departments in MAUD like Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP), Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification system (TS-bPASS) and asked the NIUM team to assist them. The field visits to two BHK housing sites, Jawaharnagar Dumpyard and waste to energy plant, were also planned.