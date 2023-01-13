IITH joined hands with the Indian Navy/ WESEE for establishing a Co-developmental Technology Innovation Centre at IITH Technology Research Park

Hyderabad, January 13, 2023: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH), a public engineering and research institution, known for its academic strength, research, and publication and in proximity to IT & Industrial Hub has joined hands with Indian Navy's Weapons and Electronics Systems Engineering Establishment. Weapons and Electronics Systems Engineering Establishment (WESEE); to make its research & academics focused more towards national safety & security. Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH has signed an MoU with the Indian Navy, represented by Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani, Chief of Materiel on Jan 09, 2023, to Work in tandem towards Aatma Nirbhar Bharat & Harness in-house Tech Prowess. On the occasion, Prof Sumohana S Channappayya, Faculty-in-Charge, Technology Research Park and Rear Admiral Ankur Sharma, DG WESEE from India Navy were also present.

The Project being steered by WESEE aims to collaborate with IITH on innovative & pioneering projects related to contemporary & emerging technologies in the maritime domain

Expressing delight at the opportunity to contribute to National Security, Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, said, "As a civilian, it is a matter of pride to use our technological expertise and research acumen in the defense of our Nation. We are glad to host Indian Navy's WESEE Innovation Centre on IITH Campus. I am confident that this CTIC at our TRP will nurture national building spirit on campus and lead to top-notch and futuristic innovations to serve humanity at large."

"The MoU between WESEE, Indian Navy and IIT Hyderabad paves the way for long-term collaboration between the two organisations. The establishment of the Co-Developmental Technology Innovation Centre (CTIC) at IIT Hyderabad's Technology Research Park (TRP) is the crucial first step for this engagement. The collaboration is aimed at solving real-world problems by leveraging the deep tactical and technical expertise of WESEE and IIT Hyderabad. The collaboration aligns with the goal of building an Atma Nirbhar Bharat", added Prof Sumohana S Channappayya, Faculty-in-Charge, Technology Research Park.

About IIT Hyderabad

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) is one of the eight new IITs established by the Government of India in 2008. In a short span of 14 years, the institute has become a top-ranker. It has 290+ full-time faculty, ~4,200 students, 18 Departments + Centre for Interdisciplinary Programs, nearly 200+ state-of-the-art laboratories, and five research and entrepreneurship centers. The institute has a strong research focus with approx. Rs ~700 crores of sanctioned research funding, with PhD scholars accounting for about 30% of total student strength. IITH has more than 8100+ research publications with 1,20,000+ Citations, 190+ Published Patents, 1,700+ sponsored/consultancy projects with 500+ running projects, and about 100+ startups.

To know more, please visit https://www.iith.ac.in/.