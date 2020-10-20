Illegal structures came up before TRS government: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Monday said that all the illegal constructions in the city have come up before the TRS government came to power in 2014. Addressing a press conference along with Ministers Mohammad Mahamood Ali and Ch Malla Reddy, and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan at Telangana Bhavan, Talasani said that all the illegal constructions have come before June 2014, and all the constructions that came after TRS came to power were constructed as per rules.

"The leaders who are criticising should know that they were in power earlier," he said, thanking Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for providing aid to the rain-affected in Greater Hyderabad. "If encroachments are to be removed, then we have to raze one lakh houses. Is it possible? asked Talasani, adding that instead of questioning the State government, the BJP should bring funds from the Centre.

Mahamood Ali said that the unprecedented rains, that lashed the city after a century, have caused severe damages. A team of 80 officials under the leadership of Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao have been carrying out relief measures. He appealed to the people to shift to safe areas in the wake of heavy rains forecasted for the next three to four days. He added that the previous Congress and TDP governments did nothing for the development of Musi River.

Minister Malla Reddy thanked the Chief Minister for providing the compensation of Rs 550 crore to flood victims. He said that the problem aggravated due to breaches to city lakes one after the other.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said the rains have caused severe damage and NDRF teams took rescue operations saving lives even at midnights. The State government and GHMC would always be with the people, said Rammohan.