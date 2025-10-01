IMD warns of heavy rains from Oct 4 to 6

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast light to moderate rainfall across Telangana till October 3 and heavy rains from October 4 to 6 in some districts.

IMD officials attributed this to the surface depression over Bay of Bengal. Similarly, the depression forming in north Andaman would turn into a low-pressure area by Wednesday, which would result in heavy rains. They said that the north coast was continuing to experience a surface depression over Bay of Bengal.

The officials also said that there was a possibility of it crossing the coast between south Odisha and north coast districts of Andhra Pradesh on October 3.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rains or thundershowers at a few places across the State on Wednesday. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad and Sangareddy districts.

Meanwhile, a day earlier on October 2, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds were very likely to prevail all over Telangana. On October 3, heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places in Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Mahabubabad districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana.

On October 4, light to moderate rains or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places over Telangana and heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places the next day in Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda and Suryapet districts.

Meanwhile, after a few dry spells, some parts of the city received a spell of heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Commuters had to face inconvenience with sudden rains during the afternoon.