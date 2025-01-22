  • Menu
Income Tax Raids Dil Raju, Mythri Movies, and Mango Media Over Film Earnings

Highlights

The Income Tax (I-T) department continues its investigation into big-budget movies, raiding Dil Raju, Mythri Movies, and Mango Media offices.

For the second day in a row, the Income Tax (I-T) department raided the offices of film producer Dil Raju, Mythri Movies, and Mango Media on Wednesday.

The raids focused on investigating the source of funds used to produce big-budget films starring Ram Charan and Venkatesh. Ram Charan's movie Game Changer was released on January 10, and Venkatesh's Sankranthiki Vasthunam came out on January 14.

The I-T officers, along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, began the raids on Tuesday morning. They examined Dil Raju’s lockers and his production house, Sri Venkateswara Creations in Banjara Hills.

Mythri Movies, which produced the hit Pushpa-2, and Mango Media offices were also searched. When director Sukumar arrived at the airport in Hyderabad, I-T officials took him directly to his office for document checks.

The I-T department is investigating these filmmakers due to concerns over large reported earnings from their films during the Sankranti festival.

