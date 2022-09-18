Ind Vs Aus 3rd T20: Fans alleges unavailable of tickets on both online & offline

Hyderabad:After a three-year gap, Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal is gearing up to host the international match. The third T20I match is set to play in Hyderabad between India and Australia on September 25. The excited fans got disappointed after they fail to manage the tickets either from online or from offline.

Hyderabad Cricket Association(HCA), who is busy making the arrangements for the match has been receiving the criticism. According to the association, the tickets for the third Twenty20 International match will be available for sale from September 15 on the Paytm Insider app. It also said both tickets will be available online and offline.

However, the fans claimed that all the days they are trying for tickets by both online and offline centres at Gymkhana ground and Uppal, but they are yet to get the same. They alleged that HCA has blocked the tickets and allegedly trying to make money by selling tickets in an illegal means.

Team India all set play T20 cricket in Hyderabad almost after 4 years. The last they played T20 match was with West Indies on December 6, 2019 where India defeated them by 6 wickets on a high score match. KL Rahul's 62 and Virat Kohli's 94 lead India chase down a mammoth score of 206 in 20 overs. This time India will be facing Australia at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in their 3rd and last T20 of the series on September 25th. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Uppal is the major cricket stadium in the city with a capacity of close to 55,000. It is known for its state-of-the-art facility and has over the years hosted a lot of international games along with matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The sale of online tickets for the T20 cricket match between India and Australia, scheduled to be held on September 25, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, will be available from Thursday.

According to Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammed Azharuddin, the tickets would be sold in the Paytm app and Paytm insider app. The ticket pricing varies from Rs 10,000 to Rs 300.

Team India:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (Wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar