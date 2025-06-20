Indian Navy to Join ‘YogaAndhra’ with the participation of over 11,000 Naval Personnel and Families

Hyderabad: Eastern Naval Command to collaborate with ‘YogaAndhra-2025’, an important initiative led by the Ministry of Ayush and the State Government of Andhra Pradesh, marking the International Day of Yoga in the coastal city of Visakhapatnam.

A defence communique on Friday said that in a show of solidarity with the citizens of Vizag and a commitment to promoting holistic well-being, over 11,000 naval personnel and their family members from the Eastern Naval Command will participate in a grand morning yoga session led by the Honorable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

These naval participants would be occupying around 10 enclosures along the 30-km-long RK Beach stretch, forming an integral part of the historic gathering. In a parallel display at sea, yoga would also be practiced on board Indian Naval ships anchored off Visakhapatnam.

The impressive maritime lineup would include frontline Eastern Fleet ships and two Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Vessels, stationed at the Visakhapatnam anchorage off the RK Beach.

These ships, silhouetted against the Vizag skyline, stand as powerful symbols of the Indian Navy's commitment to the national vision of "Yoga for One Earth, One Health."




































