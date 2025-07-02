Indian Overseas Congress leader appointed as Bihar’s observer

Hyderabad: The vice president of Indian Overseas Congress, Numan Mohammed has been named as the observer for the ensuing Assembly elections in Bihar.

Hailing from Hyderabad, Numan is among the 58 AICC observers appointed for Bihar’s polls as an observer. A management consultant and engineer, he has been serving the party as an AICC coordinator in California, USA. “It is a great honour to be chosen for this vital role,” he said.

The leader, who is in city for some time now, has remained active and undertaken campaigns on social issues, particularly of the weaker sections. Recently, he represented the long pending issue of additional graveyard land for the Jubilee Hills residents. He highlighted the urgency of the matter, as the residents are finding it difficult to bury their kin, owing to lack of space in the existing ones. “I assured the local community that we will work with the Telangana Government to resolve this long-pending issue with dignity and respect for all,” he said, while presenting representation to the Government.

While posting the matter on X platform, he also tagged Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud.