Indrakaran Reddy calls for tiger conservation

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Tiger Day, Forest and Environment Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy called for the conservation of tigers, which are the basis of biodiversity. He said that the survival of tigers is also important for the survival of humanity as the forest, environment, nature, fauna, grasslands, and biodiversity, directly and indirectly, depend on tigers.

Indrakaran Reddy said that the Telangana government is taking measures to conserve tigers and that the number of tigers in the Amrabad Tiger Reserve (ATR) and Kawal Tiger Reserve (KTR) is increasing significantly. He said that the state is taking steps to reinvent the Tiger Project in a way that prioritizes the safety of tigers and the well-being of people living in the vicinity of their natural habitats.

The Minister also said that the process of evacuating villages in the core area of the tiger reserves has been accelerated and that 142 families belonging to Rampur and Maisampeta villages in the Kawala core area have been given a resettlement package and relocated.

He urged people to support the conservation and expansion of tiger habitats and said that such programs are very useful for creating awareness about tiger conservation.