Infant's death sparks protest at Niloufer

Hyderabad: Niloufer Hospital is once again in the news. In a tragic incident on Wednesday, an infant died at the state-run hospital.

The parents and relatives of the infant staged a protest at the hospital alleging that the baby died after the nurse administered a wrong injection. There were rumours that two infants died. However, the hospital authorities clarified there was death of one infant.

Niloufer Hospital Superintendent Dr Murali Krishna talking to media denied that two infants died. He said only one infant died. The baby was suffering from 'Respective Dysplasia Syndrome' and was admitted to the hospital on February 28. The female infant born in the seventh month of pregnancy weighed just a kilogram. She died at 6 am on Wednesday. The four-day-old infant was brought to the Niloufer Hospital from Nagarkurnool whose lungs were underdeveloped, he added. Giving details, Dr Murali Krishna stated that there will not be any development in the organs of such premature babies and 50 per cent of such premature babies do not survive. She was kept on oxygen from the day she was admitted to the hospital. Parents, who got disturbed with the news of the death of their child, were making allegations against the hospital staff. Later, a counselling session was held for them and they were told why and how the baby died.