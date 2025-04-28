Insta influencer arrested in city hair growth scam

Hyderabad: The Uppal police arrested Instagram influencer Harish from Suryapet, who falsely promised hair re-growth cure. Hundreds had gathered at Uppal Bhagayat on April 23, each paying Rs 1,000 for ‘miracle’ oil and shampoo. A special app was even launched to lure the victims. Harish and his team were detained and are being interrogated.

Harish, a native of Rajanayak Thanda, had used social media platforms to widely advertise and promote his product claiming that his hair growth oil and shampoo would help growth on bald heads. He had also made a dedicated mobile app to sell his products.

Advertisements were given claiming he would re-grow hair on bald heads. Believing the ads many people--who had lost hair--came from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. As the crowd swelled to hundreds, the local residents raised concerns to authorities. The police arrived at the spot, apprehended Harish, and began questioning him.

This is not the first time that hair re-growth scam has happened in the city. Earlier this month, a barber and social media influencer from Delhi, Wakil Salmani, was also involved in a similar incident at Chandulal Baradari in the Old City. Victims had to be hospitalised after reacting adversely to a lotion applied to their scalps.

He was freely applying a miraculous lotion to bald heads claiming his treatment could re-grow hair. The offer drew large crowds who queued up for their turn. However, some people received a positive response; others complained of side-effects, including burning sensation, skin reaction and swelling.