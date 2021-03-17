Insurance fraud: Court convicts 2, imposes fine

LB Nagar: A local court here on Tuesday sentenced two persons to undergo rigorous imprisonment of three years for cheating an insurance company and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 on the accused.



According to the police, the accused, B Ravi Kumar and Pakala Yakanna, cheated an insurance company by submitting fake medical bills in 2014 and availed the benefits to the tune of Rs 36,000. However, the issue came to light when the manager of the insurance company found discrepancies in the account.

Internal investigation conducted by the insurance company revealed that the claims submitted by the accused were fake. The accused were arrested based on a complaint by the manager. Later, the duo were out on bail.