Intensify ABC campaign, sterilise street dogs: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: Telangana State Animal Husbandry Minister, T Srinivas Yadav directed the civic authorities to intensify the Animal Birth Control (ABC) campaign and carry out a month-long special drive to sterilise street dogs.

The minister held a high level meeting on stray dog and monkey menace here on Thursday. The meeting expressed grief over the death of a four-year-old boy in street dogs attack at Amberpet. Talasani said that required steps are being taken up to address the growing dog menace.

GHMC officials said that the corporation was already carrying out the ABC initiative to sterilise and vaccinate street dogs.Talasani instructed the officials to identify areas with dense street dog population and shift the dogs from there to shelters set up under the HMDA limits.

The meeting was also focused on increasing monkey menace in few parts of the city. Talasani instructed the officials to deploy experienced persons to catch monkeys and shift them to safe areas. Officials were asked to seek the help of the Forest department to catch monkeys.