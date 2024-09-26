The Investiture Ceremony for the academic year 2024 was held on September 25th, 2024, marking a significant occasion at GNITS as the newly elected Student Council was inducted and formally introduced. Investiture Ceremony 2024

The Investiture Ceremony for the academic year 2024 was held on September 25th, 2024, marking a significant occasion at GNITS as the newly elected Student Council was inducted and formally introduced.

Dr. Aparna Palle, Dean of Student Affairs, presided over the ceremony and officially inducted the GNITS Student Council for the year 2024. In her address, she elaborated on the various roles and responsibilities that the council members are expected to fulfill, emphasizing the importance of upholding the values and ethos of the institution. She encouraged the council members to work collaboratively and serve as role models for their peers.

Following this, Mrs. Srividya Reddy, Vice Chairperson of GNITS, ceremoniously handed over the badges to the newly appointed council members. In her speech, she stressed the significance of leadership and engagement by being proactive in representing the college and contributing positively to its growth. She highlighted the importance of leadership and responsibility among the council fostering a sense of unity and pride among the student body.

The Principal, Dr. K. Ramesh Reddy, then congratulated the newly constituted Student Council, expressing his confidence in their capabilities to lead and inspire the student community. He emphasized the need for dedication and innovation, urging the council members to bring forward fresh ideas and initiatives that would benefit the entire college.

The Student Council for 2024 includes (leave space for names). Each member took a solemn oath to perform their duties with integrity and commitment, promising to contribute actively to the college's development.

The event concluded with the introduction of the various student technical chapters and clubs at GNITS. These groups play a pivotal role in enhancing the overall academic and extracurricular environment on campus, providing students with platforms to explore their interests and develop their skills.

The Investiture Ceremony was not just a formal event but a celebration of the spirit of leadership and service. It set a tone of enthusiasm and optimism for the coming year, inspiring the student community to strive for excellence and work towards a better future for GNITS.

The GNITS Student Council for 2024 includes:

PRESIDENT MS. GORANTLA SREE HARSHITHA

VICE-PRESIDENT MS. GOPU SATHWIKA

GENERAL SECRETARY MS. SHRADHA RAO MADHAVARAM

JOINT SECRETARY MS. DODDI SREYA

CULTURAL SECRETARY MS. TOUTI REDDY RITIKA REDDY

CULTURAL JOINT SECRETARY MS.M. CHINMAYEE

TECHNICAL SECRETARY MS. KOHIR SHREYA REDDY

TECHNICAL JOINT SECRETARY MS. THANMAI ALA

SPORTS SECRETARY MS. CHITRALA LAKSHMI MAHATHI

SPORTS JOINT SECRETARY MS. BOMMA SAMRITHI REDDY

FINANCE SECRETARY MS. NARRA GOUTHAMI REDYY

FINANCE JOINT SECRETARY MS. DUDDELLI LAXMI PRIYA

EDITOR IN CHIEF MS. AKSHARA RAO ANNAMANENI

ASSISTANT EDITOR MS. HARSHITHA BOSANI

PUBLIC RELATIONS

& SOCIAL MEDIA HEAD MS.SRI VAISHNAVI YELURI

MARKETING AND

BRANDING HEAD MS. VANKADARA SRI MAHITA

CREATIVE DESIGN HEAD MS. JYOTHIKA JALAGAM

COMMUNICATION HEAD MS. IMMADI SRI SAI YASASWINI

DOCUMENTATION HEAD MS. APARNA CHOUDHURY

PLACEMENT COORDINATOR MS. KRISHNA PRIYA JIVANGIKAR

Each member took a solemn oath to perform their duties with integrity and commitment, promising to contribute actively to the college's development.

The event concluded with the introduction of the various student technical chapters and clubs at GNITS. These groups play a pivotal role in enhancing the overall academic and extracurricular environment on campus, providing students with platforms to explore their interests and develop their skills.

The Investiture Ceremony was not just a formal event but a celebration of the spirit of leadership and service. It set a tone of enthusiasm and optimism for the coming year, inspiring the student community to strive for excellence and work towards a better future for GNITS.



















