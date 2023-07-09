  • Menu
Investments pouring in because of KCR

Finance Minister Harish Rao
Finance Minister Harish Rao(File Photo)

Health Minister Harish Rao has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for criticising Telangana Chief Minister KChandrashekar Rao and blocking the state’s development.

Hyderabad: Health Minister Harish Rao has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for criticising Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and blocking the state’s development.

He said that it has become a habit for BJP leaders to criticize KCR whenever they visit Telangana. He said that the state government has won accolades in the form of awards in Delhi, but BJP leaders criticize the same government here.

He accused Modi of giving false claims regarding investments into the state and asserted that the investments are coming to the state because of KCR’s greatness and vision. Harish Rao demanded that if the central government really loves the people of Telangana, it should release the due funds. He also demanded the central government to sanction the state a Tribal university and a Bayyaram steel factory. The Minister said that the people of Telangana would support the TRS, despite the central government’s efforts to intimidate them using agencies like the ED and CBI.

