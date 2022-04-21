Isha Foundation Earth Day events in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Isha foundation which launched the Save Soil movement will organise Earth Day here on April 22. Save Soil is a global movement launched by Sadhguru to address soil crisis by bringing together people from around the world to stand up for soil health.

It will also support leaders of all nations to institute national policies and actions toward increasing organic content in cultivable soil. On Earth Day soil awareness programmes will be conducted in five places in Hyderabad, organisers said.

"This is the first time in human history that we have to talk about protecting this planet which has nourished thousands of generations of human beings. None of them ever thought a day would come when we have to take care of the planet. We are like an infant talking about saving the mother. But that's the reality."

