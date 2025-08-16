Live
- One charred to death, three feared dead in fire at Bengaluru market
- Shivakumar calls for five vows on 79th Independence Day
- Plastic ban enforced in Muzrai temples; fines imposed
- Denzel Washington talks about cancel culture, says ‘Who cares?’
- Denying admission by private unaided school not violation of Article 21: HC
- GST reforms as ‘Diwali gift’ major step towards improving tax efficiency
- From Gabbar’s lair to Basanti’s village: Ramanagara celebrates 50 years of ‘Sholay’
- Construction Workers’ Federation to stage protest
- Anupam thanks President Draupadi Murmu for inviting him to Rashtrapati Bhavan: Honoured, blessed
- ED seizes over Rs 4 crore assets in BBMP TDR scam
ISKCON Tellapur to host Janmashtami celebrations today
Hyderabad: ISKCON CDEC, Tellapur will host grand Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations on August 16 at PMG Farmhouse in Tellapur. The venue will...
Hyderabad: ISKCON CDEC, Tellapur will host grand Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations on August 16 at PMG Farmhouse in Tellapur. The venue will feature Vrindavan-themed decorations with various lila sthalis, creating an ambience filled with Krishna katha and Krishna kirtan. Marking Lord Krishna’s 5252nd appearance day, 5,252 offerings will be made. Devotees are encouraged to prepare and bring sattvik bhoga offerings and receive maha prasadam in return.
The celebrations will open at 2 p.m. with children’s competitions in singing, dancing, colouring, fancy dress, and shloka recitation. Cultural performances will follow at 5:30 p.m., leading to the katha and kirtan at 8 p.m., Maha Abhishek at 9 p.m. Special darshan will begin at 10 p.m., and at midnight, maha prasadam will be served to all attendees.
Entry is free. Valet parking and multiple tents will be provided to ensure uninterrupted festivities in case of rain. For registrations and enquiries, contact 7093116108 or email [email protected].