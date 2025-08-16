ISKCON Tellapur to host Janmashtami celebrations today

Hyderabad: ISKCON CDEC, Tellapur will host grand Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations on August 16 at PMG Farmhouse in Tellapur. The venue will feature Vrindavan-themed decorations with various lila sthalis, creating an ambience filled with Krishna katha and Krishna kirtan. Marking Lord Krishna’s 5252nd appearance day, 5,252 offerings will be made. Devotees are encouraged to prepare and bring sattvik bhoga offerings and receive maha prasadam in return.

The celebrations will open at 2 p.m. with children’s competitions in singing, dancing, colouring, fancy dress, and shloka recitation. Cultural performances will follow at 5:30 p.m., leading to the katha and kirtan at 8 p.m., Maha Abhishek at 9 p.m. Special darshan will begin at 10 p.m., and at midnight, maha prasadam will be served to all attendees.

Entry is free. Valet parking and multiple tents will be provided to ensure uninterrupted festivities in case of rain. For registrations and enquiries, contact 7093116108 or email [email protected].