IT companies in Hyderabad to call employees back to office

IT companies in Hyderabad are mulling to call employees back to the offices after the Telangana public health director stated that third wave of COVID-19 ended in the state. The companies might end the work-from-homestrategy and will soon plan to start full-fledged offices in the next few weeks.

Earlier in January, the IT companies intended to call employees back to the offices but no decision has been taken due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the state. However, now with the COVID-19 cases are on decline and the positivity rate also falling in the state, many are reconsidering their earlier decision and may look at starting offices in the next couple of weeks.



The companies which are mulling to call staff back are start-up and small companies which suffered in the last two years.



Meanwhile, Hyderabad Software Employees Association (Hysea) president Bharani K Aroll said that the IT companies are the safest places with all their safety measures.