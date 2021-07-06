IT raids Ramky's office in Hyderabad

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday raided Ramky's office here at Gachibowli in Hyderabad. The IT sleuths who formed into 15 teams are conducting raids at Ramky offices.

According to the sources, the raids are being carried to learnif the losses shown by the Ramky group of companies were genuine or not. Ramky group is linked to the family of YSRCP MP Alla Ayodha Rami Reddy. The officials said that there were numerous transaction between the companies of the group.

Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited, Ramky Infrastructure are the two companies of the Ramky group.