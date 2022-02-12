It's time India becomes global teacher of humanity: Tamil Nadu Governor

Hyderabad: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said that the signs of the awakening of a 'Purshartha Bharat' are amply visible and it is time to set out on the 'Amruth Kal' to make the country a world teacher and leader for the benefit of humanity.

The Governor, accompanied by his wife Laxmi Ravi, participated in the 10th day of Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Utsav at Jeeyar Ashram in Sri Ramanagari in Muchintal on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday. Governor Ravi recollecting how he turned curious after studying the introductions to the ancient Bharatiya Darshan (ancient Indian philosophy) during his college days left inspired by the life and teachings of Sri Ramanujacharya.

He said that the country's sense of civilization is Sanatana (eternal). Whenever its sense of spiritual and civilizational life was trampled upon, and facing danger, "Maa Bharathi had given birth to many great persons to bring equilibrium in people, society and the country."

Ramanuja was one such great son of Maa Bharathi. "He appeared in such an epoch of time when the country's civilizational pivots of Purushartha (principles for a meaningful life) were at stake," he said.

The Tamil Nadu Governor said that people were at odds in comprehending the intricacies of the principles of Sankaracharya's Advaita. The twin principles of, "Brahma Satyam Jagam Mithya," (The ultimate reality alone is real and the appearing world is unreal), led even the young of our country to forget the message of Purusharthas and started embarrassing asceticism. Thinking about the world we live in is worthless, he said.

Against this backdrop, Ramanuja had come into the world. A revolutionary intellectual, a revolutionary spiritual leader and a revolutionary social reformer had reset the compass of the country's spiritual life and sense of civilization. The Bhakti movement of Ramanuja had spread to the nook and corners of the country, foremost among them was Swamy Ramananda who took it to North India. Though, he had brought a balance of the spiritual and sense of life of the masses.

For the benefit of the entire world, Bharat should become Viswa Guru and Vishwa Neta. However, for it to happen, first we need to bring social cohesion within society, he stressed. It was for this, the teachings and message of Ramanuja show the guiding light, he said. The 216-fee Statue of Equality is another landmark for the resurgent Bharat, and it will continue to inspire future generations and the world to repose faith and respect in the country's ancient civilizations.