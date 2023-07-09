Jaago Voter… Choose Your Leader: Resurgent Congress bracing to wrest from ruling BRS

Hyderabad: Sanath nagar is one of the prominent areas in the city. It is densely populated locality and is home to several small and medium scale chemical, pharma and industries and residential colonies.



Czech Colony here is one of the biggest residential colonies and its history dates back to Nizam era. This constituency is part of Secunderabad Lok Sabha Constituency. Areas like Sanathnagar, Ameerpet, SR Nagar, Padmarao Nagar, Monda Market, Balkampet , Pan Bazar , and General Bazar are some important landmarks in the constituency. During the previous election in 2018, Talasani Srinivas Yadav of the BRS won the seat by defeating Kuna Venkatesh Goud of the TDP. Yadav had won the seat with 66,464 votes while Kuna stood second with 35,813 votes and BJP candidate Bhawarlal Varma got 14,274 votes. In the year 2014, he had won on TDP ticket by a margin of 43,186 against BRS candidate Dande Vithal who stood second with 29,014 votes and Marri Shashidhar Reddy INC candidate got who came third with 23,820 votes.

The interesting aspect of this constituency was that till 2009 the Congress candidate Dr Marri Shashidhar Reddy was the MLA Congress party which once was strong in Sanathnagar Assembly Constituency, in this upcoming election is looking to grab the seat in this constituency, as last two elections they could not come in power in 2014 Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Minister of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography won TDP ticket won and even in 2018 seating MLA won from BRS ticket.

This constituency was considered to be the strong hold of Congress party till 2013 when it was represented by Marri Shahsidhar Reddy. The Congress party which is now going aggressive after the Karnataka election results is again planning to make it a keen contest. It is on the look out for a strong candidate. The BJP too wants to test its waters from this constituency. Several aspirants are in the race for a ticket from this constituency. Expecting that the party will pick them up as the official candidate, some of them have already started going from door to door and are focussing more on slum areas organising job melas etc. The list of aspirants includes Marri Shashidhar Reddy from BJP, Bhanwarlal Varma from Congress party and Mallam Ramesh, Aditya Reddy and Nagender. From the ruling party Talsani feels confident that he would be given the ticket again.

But then what do people say? The voters give mixed opinions. While some say that the minister had taken up some developmental activities in the constituency, others particularly in areas like Monda market are unhappy. They say that Srinivas Yadav promised to renovate the market in 2014 but still it is in a pathetic condition. If it rains, the situation there is horrible, they rue. “This time we want leaders who will work not who make empty promises,” they add.

2018

Party Candidate Votes

BRS Talasani Srinivas Yadav 66,464 (55.52%)

TDP Kuna Venkatesh Goud 35,813 (29.91%)

BJP Bhawarlal Varma 14,274(11.9%)

2014

Party Candidate Votes

TDP Talasani Srinivas Yadav 56,452(45.27%)

BRS Dande Vithal 29,014 (23.26%)

INC Marri Shashidhar Reddy 23,820(19.09%)