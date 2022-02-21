Jagga Reddy issue a ‘family matter’: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy on Monday reacted on the issue of party MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, saying that he was aware of it. He said party elders were talking to Jagga Reddy; they would also extend total support to the legislator.

He made it clear that Jagga Reddy was the party leader and that the MLA had sought appointment of the high command. He said the party would lodge a complaint against those who carried out false publicity on social media with cybercrimes police. Reddy stated that a similar smear campaign was launched against party veteran V Hanumantha Rao.

Reddy said police investigation had found that the follower of TRS MLC P Kaushik Reddy was behind the false campaign against VH. He made it clear that the issue of Jagga Reddy was a 'family matter'. The MLA was very close to him personally. The TPCC chief said he would not speak on several issues publicly. He said the party would work hard for regaining power. He asked Jagga Reddy not to get motivated after seeing false social media posts as it would give more power to his opponents and bolster their confidence to carry out such campaign. Reddy said he too had faced similar false social media campaigns in the past.

Mourns Gautam Reddy

The TPCC chief expressed condolences over the sudden demise of AP minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy. "His death is a great loss to the neighbouring State. He said Gautam was a close friend. His father former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy played a crucial role in the Congress party.