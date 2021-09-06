Jagga Reddy says no coordination among seniors

Hyderabad: Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy on Sunday agreed that there was a communication gap among several senior leaders of the party. Referring to party MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, he said there was a communication gap between the TPCC and the MP, adding that the gap would soon disappear.

Reddy made it clear that they would follow the orders of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy. Commenting on the participation of Venkat Reddy in former CM YSR's memorial programme, he said there was nothing wrong in it. He also said there was nothing wrong in tying of rakhi by MLA Seethakka to TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu. He opined that Venkat Reddy was making 'harsh' comments about the TPCC leadership as he was pained at not being named TPCC president.

Reddy clarified that he would not support anybody who makes adverse comments against the TPCC. He would extend complete support to Revanth Reddy.