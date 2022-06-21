Jagga Reddy slams Modi-Amit duo for muzzling voice of Oppn leaders

Hyderabad: Congress MLA T Jagga Reddy on Monday slammed the BJP for lowering the values in politics after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister. He alleged that both Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were mussling the voice of the opposition leaders, who were fighting on public problems.

Jagga Reddy alleged that Modi-Shah duo was misusing regulatory agencies ED, IT and CBI against the opposition leaders. He also alleged that the BJP leaders were doing politics in the name of religion. He claimed that the BJP leaders had increased their tally of Corporators from merely two to 47i by using the issue of Charminar based Bhagya Laxmi temple.

Jagga Reddy alleged that the BJP leaders won power at the Centre by using the name of Lord Ram. He also alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was harassing the Congress leaders, who are fighting on the public problems.

Referring to the harassment of the party leader Rahul Gandhi by ED, Jagga Reddy made it clear that Rahul Gandhi did not require money and added that the party workers would arrange money if Rahul wanted it. He made it clear that the Gandhi family went to jail for the freedom of the country.

He urged the people of the State to realise about the conspiracies of the BJP. Jagga said their party leader Rahul Gandhi would embark upon a padayatra as per the decision taken by the party during its Chintan Shivir at Udaipur of Rajasthan.