Jalpally municipality blazes new trail, finds solution to waste disposal problem issues

Rangareddy: Following years of impractical approaches towards the long pending issue of waste disposal, the Jalpally municipality is inching closer to address the issue in a pragmatic way as the Legacy Waste Disposal Unit it set up last year has started providing a way out of a messy situation.

Spread over an area of 30 km, the municipality, with 28 wards, generates a whopping 4-6 tonnes of garbage every day.

Having no means of disposal of waste, like open land, at feasible locations made the municipal officials change their plans at multiple occasions in the past. However, the newly- built unit was finally set into motion in ward 21 after N Vasanth Reddy took charge as the municipal commissioner last year.

“As the garbage disposal issue became a cause of great distress for the municipality, we found an appropriate solution in setting up a legacy waste disposal unit last year at Wadi-e-Mustafa in ward 21,” he informed.

“With a fund of over Rs.2.5 crore, the municipality managed to set up a mammoth shredder and a bailing machine, besides a weigh bridge, at a dry land near the Jalpally lake last year. A contract was awarded to a private firm that deals with solid waste management,” he added.

While explaining the process in treating and segregating the waste, Pavan Kumar, the project manager, helming the waste disposal unit, said, “we have Trommel Screening System to treat the waste and the different layers of segregation before turning waste into a multipurpose material such as Refused Dried Fuel (RDF) being used by the cement factories, inert and construction and demolition (C&D) material for landfilling and road farming in low lying areas, besides bio-soil for nurseries and non-food crops.”

“Approximately 15-20 lorries of waste, mainly from the Jalpally area, is being brought to the unit every day for segregation and processing,” he said, adding “the unit processes 300-350 tonnes of waste a day.” We began the process in April this year and will complete the same within next 15-20 days,” maintained Pavan, represented by his company the CUBE-BIO Energy Pvt Ltd, Madhapur

“Apart from Jalpally, we have other similar projects in Ibrahimpatnam, Tukkuguda, Shadnagar, PeddaAmberpet and Adibatla municipalities. Following completion of the processing, the company itself takes care of the multipurpose material being prepared at the unit,” he explained.