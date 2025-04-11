JNTUH signs MoU with German varsity for research, innovation

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH), on Thursday has entered into a MoU with the German University for Advanced Studies (GV) to foster Indo-German collaboration in the fields of education, research, and innovation.

A new dual degree programme based on international models will be launched as part of the MoU, which was signed by JNTU-Hyderabad Registrar Professor K Venkateswara Rao and GV MD Raj Vangapandu in the presence of JNTU-Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor Professor T Kishen Kumar Reddy. During the meeting, discussions on establishing a ‘Centre of Excellence’ for research and innovation were also held.

Professor Kishen Kumar Reddy said, “The collaboration is expected to enhance global exposure for students and faculty, providing access to world-class educational and research opportunities.”