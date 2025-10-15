JNTUH students secure Rs 4 lakh grant for Urban Air Mobility startup

Hyderabad: R Nithin, a third-year B.Tech IDP Civil Engineering student from University College of Engineering Science and Technology, Hyderabad (UCESTH), JNTUH, has secured a grant of Rs 4.0 lakh under the Technology Incubation and Development of Entrepreneurs (TIDE) Scheme of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India. The grant, facilitated through MSME-ALEAP-WeHub, will support the prototype development of an “Urban Air Mobility Vehicle.” Nithin is the founder of the startup CAPSULE, which aims to revolutionise urban transportation. His co-founders, K Kavya and P Shiva, also third-year Civil Engineering students at JNTUH, are actively involved in the design and development of the prototype. The trio’s vision aligns with emerging global trends in smart mobility and sustainable urban infrastructure.

The grant marks a milestone for CAPSULE, which is currently incubated at JHub – Directorate of Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Start-ups (DEIS), JNTUH. Dr R Sridevi, Director of DEIS, confirmed the startup’s incubation status and praised the team’s commitment.

Vice-Chancellor Dr T Kishen Kumar Reddy and Registrar Dr K Venkateswara Rao on Wednesday congratulated the students and assured full institutional support. “This is a proud moment for JNTUH. We are committed to nurturing student entrepreneurs and supporting transformative ideas that can shape the future of mobility,” said Dr Reddy.