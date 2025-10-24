JNTUH unveils Diamond Jubilee logo

Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH), Dr. T. Kishen Kumar Reddy, unveiled the official logo for the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of JNTUH University College of Engineering, Science and Technology (UCESTH), marking 60 years of academic excellence. He also announced the dates for the two-day event, DJGAM–2025, which includes the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations on November 21, 2025, and the JNTUH Global Alumni Meet on November 22, 2025.

Addressing the media on Thursday, he said the Diamond Jubilee commemorates six decades of leadership in engineering education, research innovation, and technological advancement. The celebrations will be graced by the Chief Minister of Telangana, A. Revanth Reddy, adding prestige to the milestone.

DJGAM–2025 will bring together alumni from across the globe, spanning from the university’s first graduating batch to recent graduates. The theme, “Student Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Start-ups,” aims to foster mentorship and collaboration between alumni and current students. Interactive sessions held since September have received enthusiastic responses from alumni eager to participate. The event will feature technical sessions, cultural performances, panel discussions, exhibitions, and networking opportunities. Highlights include the Start-up Launchpad, Project Expo, and Open Mic sessions. Twenty distinguished alumni will be honoured for their professional and societal contributions, while 20 young achievers will be recognized across diverse fields.