Jubilee Hills: Cancer hospital gets 1.8 cr donation

Jubilee Hills: The Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute (BIACHRI) received Rs 1.82 crore donation from three sources. So-Hum foundation, founded by Jerry Jones of USA and represented by Dhoraiswamy Nagarajan handed over a cheque of one lakh US dollars (Rs.72.62 lakhs) to Nandamuri Balakrishna.

On behalf of Rotary Club of Hyderabad in association with Rotary Club, Naperville, USA donated 13 colour flow cytometry machine, worth Rs 60 lakh. Devineni Prasad, producer of Bahubali movie donated Rs 50 lakh.