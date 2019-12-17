Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Jubilee Hills: Cancer hospital gets 1.8 cr donation

Jubilee Hills: Cancer hospital gets 1.8 cr donation
Highlights

The Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute (BIACHRI) received Rs 1.82 crore donation from three sources.

Jubilee Hills: The Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute (BIACHRI) received Rs 1.82 crore donation from three sources. So-Hum foundation, founded by Jerry Jones of USA and represented by Dhoraiswamy Nagarajan handed over a cheque of one lakh US dollars (Rs.72.62 lakhs) to Nandamuri Balakrishna.

On behalf of Rotary Club of Hyderabad in association with Rotary Club, Naperville, USA donated 13 colour flow cytometry machine, worth Rs 60 lakh. Devineni Prasad, producer of Bahubali movie donated Rs 50 lakh.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT

Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting

Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in Andhra Pradesh
Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in...
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit's 159, Rahul's...


Top