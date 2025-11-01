Jubilee Hills goes digital: Voter awareness campaign in full swing

Hyderabad: Even as political parties and candidates intensify their campaigns for the forthcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency By-Election, another spirited movement is unfoldingone that celebrates democracy itself. Under the banner of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation initiative, an awareness drive highlighting the importance of ethical voting and voter participation is gaining remarkable momentum.

The slogan ‘I Vote For Sure – My Vote, My Right, My Power’ is resonating through the lanes and colonies of Jubilee Hills. A striking symbol of this campaigna giant awareness balloon displaying the Date of Poll – November 11 in English, Telugu, and Urduwas launched at Krishnakant Park, Yousufguda, catching the attention of thousands.

District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan has been personally monitoring and guiding SVEEP initiatives to enhance voter awareness, turnout, and ethical participation. Programmes held at Sri Sarada Degree College for Women, Yellareddyguda, and ChunavPathshalas in Rahmathnagar and Shaikpet have been instrumental in engaging youth, women, senior citizens, and first-time voters. Through EVM and VVPAT demonstrations, sessions on the Voter Helpline and CVIGIL Apps, and creative tools like the ‘Snake and Ladder – Journey of Democracy’ game, voter education is being made both accessible and interactive.

Addressing voters via All India Radio and DOOR DARSHAN, R V Karnan urged every eligible citizen to cast their vote, assuring special arrangements for PwD and senior citizens for a smooth voting experience. “Creating awareness among youth and first-time voters is vital for strengthening democracy. Every vote counts, and ethical participation ensures a stronger nation,” said R V Karnan.

As polling day draws near, Jubilee Hills echoes a single, powerful message—Every Vote Matters. I Vote For Sure