Junior college education in troubled waters?

Hyderabad: Does the State Education Department Struggle to Regulate Intermediate and Higher Secondary Education Institutions in the State?

The current situation suggests that education for Classes XI and XII, which falls under three regulatory boards and various legal regulations, is causing difficulties for the State Education Department. They are facing an increasing number of complaints from parents and students regarding exploitation.

According to sources in the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE), it is the responsibility of the State Education Department to issue ‘No Objection Certificates’ to educational institutions to commence the two-year intermediate course. The junior colleges that are affiliated with the TGBIE manage these courses. Additionally, Class XI and XII secondary and senior secondary courses are regulated by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), which oversee courses from Class X to XII. Moreover, the International Baccalaureate Organisation (IBO) administers the IB Diploma Programme for students aged 16 to 19 years internationally.

The junior colleges affiliated with the TGBIE operate as standalone private junior colleges where students primarily study as day scholars. In contrast, corporate junior colleges offer intermediate courses alongside residential hostels.

In response to numerous complaints, the TGBIE invoked the Telangana Education Act of 1982, which defines an educational institution as “a recognised school, college, special institution, or other institution that includes an orphanage or boarding home or hotel attached to it, by whatever name called.” The act covers management that conducts activities related to imparting education. However, it explicitly excludes tutorial institutions. The TGBIE’s guidelines for regulating hostels attached to corporate junior colleges have faced challenges, as private corporate junior colleges have contested these norms in court, arguing against requirements such as minimum square footage and mandatory caution deposits and fixed deposits.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior official from the State Education Department pointed out that corporate junior colleges want their hostels to be excluded from the jurisdiction of the TGBIE.

However, the board reached its decision following a rise in complaints about unhealthy conditions faced by students, including increased academic pressure and a spate of suicide incidents that have drawn significant public concern.

Furthermore, corporate junior colleges affiliated with the state board also conduct coaching activities for exams such as JEE, NEET, CS, ICWA, and CA. While students attend these coaching classes, their attendance is recorded under the junior colleges, which exist primarily to facilitate students in taking annual board examinations.

These colleges charge exorbitant fees, ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per year, covering regular intermediate courses, coaching, hostel, transport, and mess charges.

However, because coaching activities do not fall under the TGBIE’s purview, the official stated that the board cannot take action against the non-compliant corporate junior colleges.