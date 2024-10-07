  • Menu
Jupally heads to Las Vegas for Global Investment event

Jupally heads to Las Vegas for Global Investment event
Highlights

Telangana’s Tourism and Culture Minister, Jupally Krishna Rao, is set to attend a three-day business event in Las Vegas, USA, beginning on October 8.

Telangana’s Tourism and Culture Minister, Jupally Krishna Rao, is set to attend a three-day business event in Las Vegas, USA, beginning on October 8. The event aims to attract global investments to Telangana.

According to a press release, the Minister, who was previously in Dubai, departed for the USA on Sunday. Following the business event, Minister Rao will meet with members of the Telugu diaspora in Atlanta.

