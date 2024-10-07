Live
- Revanth refutes Modi’s claims on farm loan waiver
- Jupally heads to Las Vegas for Global Investment event
- Govt all set to lay foundation for integrated schools before Dasara
- ARE WE READY FOR WAR ?
- Malabar Gold opens 22nd store in TG
- Free cancer screening for GHMC staff tomorrow
- Three including juvenile arrested for bike theft, 9 bikes recovered
- Zoo celebrates 61st Formation Day
- GHMC norm: Kitchens in hotels to be brought under CCTV lens
- Should temples be free of govt control?
Telangana’s Tourism and Culture Minister, Jupally Krishna Rao, is set to attend a three-day business event in Las Vegas, USA, beginning on October 8. The event aims to attract global investments to Telangana.
According to a press release, the Minister, who was previously in Dubai, departed for the USA on Sunday. Following the business event, Minister Rao will meet with members of the Telugu diaspora in Atlanta.
