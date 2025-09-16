Jupally’s video clip sparks pol. buzz on social media

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao’s statements about uncertainty about winning the next election and becoming MLA for another term or his party returning to power created a political buzz and gained massive attention on social media.

The video clip which went viral and shared widely on social media is from September 11. The incharge minister for composite Adilabad district was responding to demands from locals and MLA Anil Jadhav to upgrade Boath mandal into a revenue division while attending a meeting at the Boath mandal headquarters, during a public meeting. On the occasion, he distributed Indiramma housing sanction proceedings to beneficiaries. Jupally told the gathering that he does not make promises lightly, not even in his own Assembly constituency.

Tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao said, “How can I promise to declare Boath mandal as a revenue division when I do not even know if I will win the next elections?” He further remarked that even if he wins, there is no certainty that the Congress will return to power. Jupally’s comments quickly attracted social media attention and gained traction.

My words were distorted: Jupally

Later, in response, Jupally Krishna Rao said that his comments in Boath constituency were distorted. Responding to questions during a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, said that trying to make his point clear that he cannot make promises which cannot be fulfilled. “It is not known whether the promises made by the party that came to power will be fulfilled or not. Therefore, I will not give any guarantees,” he said.

The Minister further clarified that he would only promise the people that he would work honestly and hard, and that he never made any promises during the election campaign. “I contested seven times and won as an MLA six times, and people voted for me after seeing the work I did. The BRS is spreading falsehoods on social media by highlighting the statements out of context,” he emphasised. He expressed confidence that no matter what anyone does, the Congress will definitely be in power in the state for ten years.