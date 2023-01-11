Kamareddy master plan: Telangana government gets High Court nod

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court heard a petition filed by the farmers on Kamareddy municipality master plan against the State government and refused to put stay on the master plan on Wednesday. Meanwhile the Court has directed the State government to file a counter plea and postponed the hearing to January 25.



The High Court made interesting comments while hearing the farmers' plea that nothing would change with the proposed master plan in Kamareddy town as there was delay in Warangal master plan for many years. If everything had happened as what we intended to occur, the country would have developed earlier, the court stated.

It is to mention here that farmers from Kamareddy knocked the doors of the High Court challenging the declaration of the land as a recreational zone without prior knowledge.

In the meanwhile, the Kamareddy District Collector Jitesh V Patil has stated that the present proposed industrial zone was only in draft stage. "Objections over the proposed plan will be taken till January on 11 and so far, nearly 1000 objections were received," he said.

The Collector recalled that earlier in the year 2,000's industrial master plan, the roads were included in the plan but were not acquired. The process is just at an initial stage and farmers shouldn't be worried as their lands were going nowhere.