Kangana gets security on Himachal Pradesh government's request: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy said the Centre had decided to provide security to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, based on a request received from the State government of Himachal Pradesh (HP).

Addressing media here on Friday, the Minister said that the father of the actress had approached the State government and met the Himachal Chief Minister, expressing his concerns over the safety and security of her daughter.

In his representation, the Minister said that the father of the actress had explained that Kangana has her properties and business in Mumbai. However, she was threatened not to step in Mumbai due to certain statements she had made on social media. Expressing concern over Kangana's safety her father sought the intervention of the HP government.

In turn, the State government had forwarded the same to the Centre, which decided to provide security for her, he added.

Based on the request coming from Himachal government the Centre has decided to accord security to the actress, Kishan Reddy added.

The minister further said that the demolition of the actresses' property in Mumbai does not fall under the Centre's subject. But, how can anyone threaten an Indian citizen, stating that they cannot be allowed to enter into another State, he asked.